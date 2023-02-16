Drew Cheetwood's Heartfelt Tribute To Late General Hospital Co-Star Sonya Eddy Will Bring You To Tears

One of the most beloved romantic couples on "General Hospital" was the unlikely pairing between the brusque Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy) and the quiet Milo Giambetti (Drew Cheetwood). Milo and his brother Max Giambetti – portrayed by his real-life brother Derk Cheetwood — worked as bodyguards for local mob boss Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). The hearts of fans everywhere were warmed when Milo mustered up the courage to ask the no-nonsense head nurse at General Hospital out on a date. The couple was together for several years, though Epiphany often worried that the dangers of his job could get him killed. Sadly, it wasn't the mafia that broke them up. Milo had left the criminal organization, and his new job caused him to travel quite a bit. Epiphany eventually revealed to her friends that the couple split up because of that.

Eddy's performance as the stern, efficient, and often hilarious stalwart of the Port Charles community made her a fan favorite. Not only was Epiphany a caring nurse, but she also participated in the hospital's annual Nurse's Ball, often sharing her amazing singing talents. Fans were devastated to learn of Sonya Eddy's heartbreaking death in December 2022 at age 55.

Now, People has reported that on March 29, 2023, "GH" will air a special tribute episode to the late actress as part of its 60th-anniversary celebration.