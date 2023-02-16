Get Ready To See More Of Returned-From-The-Dead Villainess Megan Hathaway On Days Of Our Lives

"Days of Our Lives" fans who tuned into the soap opera's spin-off series "Beyond Salem" in 2022 were shocked to see a familiar face from the past: Megan Hathaway. The character, played by actor Miranda Wilson, was a big part of the Salem storyline in the 1980s. Megan first appeared on the sudser in 1984 and was revealed to be the daughter of the town's biggest villain, Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo). She immediately looked to reconnect with her former boyfriend, Bo Brady (Peter Reckell). Of course, Bo was already smitten with Hope Williams (Kristian Alfonso) by that time. Hoping to split up the pair, Megan planned to kill Hope by electrocuting her in a hot tub at the local gym. However, all didn't go as planned, and Megan was killed instead.

While at the health club, Megan heard Larry Welch (Andrew Masset) speaking about some secret information regarding the elusive three prisms, which were said to hold strong healing technology. When Larry realized that Megan had overheard him, he murdered her and dumped her body into the hot tub.

However, during "Beyond Salem," viewers learned that Megan was brought back to life by the prisms and is now the key to reuniting Bo and Hope Brady.