The Heartbreaking Death Of Kellie Pickler's Husband

Trigger warning: The following article contains references to suicide.

Kellie Pickler has suffered an unimaginable tragedy. On February 17, the country singer's husband, Kyle Jacobs, died in an apparent suicide. According to TMZ and other sources, Pickler had been napping in their Nashville home when she awoke and was unable to locate her husband. After she and an assistant discovered that an upstairs room was locked, the assistant called for help. First responders entered the room and found Jacobs dead, apparently by his own hand.

Although didn't win her season as a contestant on "American Idol," her vocal chops and her inspirational story of overcoming a traumatic childhood made her popular among viewers. She and Jacobs, a successful country songwriter, wed in 2011; they had no children — "we're just dog parents for now," she told Us Weekly in 2019. From 2015 to 2017, the couple had a reality series, "I Love Kellie Pickler," on CMT. In recent years, Pickler became a mirror-ball winner on "Dancing With the Stars" and starred in three Hallmark movies, including "Christmas at Graceland."

Among the many tributes pouring in on social media is a tweet from the Academy of Country Music Awards. "The Academy is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Kyle Jacobs, a talented Nashville songwriter & producer and the husband of Kellie Pickler," they wrote. "In 2014 Jacobs won an ACM Award as producer of Lee Brice's "I Drive Your Truck." Join us in sending condolences, love & healing." Of course, the academy wasn't the only one to share condolences.