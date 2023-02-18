Princess Charlotte's Future Might Not Be The Fairytale We'd Expect For A Princess

Being born into England's royal family is like winning the lottery. Royal kids are exposed to some of the world's best luxuries from day one. However, for the younger generation of royals, raising their children more normally, at least by royal standards, has become prevalent. According to Time, this practice can be traced back to Princess Diana and King Charles III, who would take young William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, for outings like waiting in line to see Santa Claus at the mall or racing through the McDonald's drive-thru for an easy dinner.

As the newest generation of England's royal family, William and Harry's respective children have certainly had their time in the royal spotlight lately. Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a role in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, walking behind her casket for the world to see, for example. However, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has admitted that raising kids is a tough job, and she aims to bring up her children with fewer royal privileges. She does her own grocery shopping and tries to live outside of her royal bubble as much as possible.

Kate's desire for normality will extend to her daughter, Princess Charlotte, who may not live a fairytale life like many imagined.