Princess Charlotte's Future Might Not Be The Fairytale We'd Expect For A Princess
Being born into England's royal family is like winning the lottery. Royal kids are exposed to some of the world's best luxuries from day one. However, for the younger generation of royals, raising their children more normally, at least by royal standards, has become prevalent. According to Time, this practice can be traced back to Princess Diana and King Charles III, who would take young William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, for outings like waiting in line to see Santa Claus at the mall or racing through the McDonald's drive-thru for an easy dinner.
As the newest generation of England's royal family, William and Harry's respective children have certainly had their time in the royal spotlight lately. Prince George and Princess Charlotte played a role in Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, walking behind her casket for the world to see, for example. However, Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, has admitted that raising kids is a tough job, and she aims to bring up her children with fewer royal privileges. She does her own grocery shopping and tries to live outside of her royal bubble as much as possible.
Kate's desire for normality will extend to her daughter, Princess Charlotte, who may not live a fairytale life like many imagined.
Princess Charlotte will have to get a job
Unlike her parents, William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte will not be able to live her life as a full-time royal, according to expert Richard Eden.
Eden penned in his Palace Confidential newsletter for the Daily Mail that rumors are swirling that Charlotte's parents want her to have a career outside her royal lifestyle. "From what I hear, the Prince and Princess of Wales want Charlotte, aged seven, to grow up with the expectation that she will get a job and not be a full-time royal," he shared. The idea is to operate with a smaller central monarchy, a modern twist on how the family functions now, with many members serving as full-time royals throughout their lives.
This concept will not extend to her elder brother, Prince George, who, according to royal biographer Robert Lacey, will spend most of his life being trained to become king. And while not much has been said about the youngest sibling, Louis, he'll likely follow in his big sister's footsteps.