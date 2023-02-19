Princess Diana's Former Butler Has Something To Say To Prince William And Prince Harry

Paul Burrell served as Princess Diana's butler for almost ten years, and in that time, he became something of a confidante. After his devastating prostate cancer diagnosis, Burrell said that he fears he won't have time to share all of her secrets, especially to those who would presumably want to know the most: her children. In an interview with The Mirror, Burrell shared that newfound sense of urgency to talk to Prince William and Prince Harry. "My illness has focused my attention on telling [William and Harry] things before it's too late telling them what they really should know," Burrell said.

However, telling Prince Harry may prove impossible. "[Harry] has discarded me, but he hasn't thought about all of those years that I spent with his mother, in private, loving her, caring for her, watching out for her," Burrell said. "I've been dismissed and I'm sad about that."

Nonetheless, the former butler hopes that he still has the chance to at least speak with Prince William. Because Prince William and Prince Harry spent so much time at preparatory school, Burrell wants to divulge details that may have previously been hidden from them. "I would love to sit down with William and fill in the gaps of those years that are missing in his mind," Burrell said.