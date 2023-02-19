Who Is Rachel Hollis' Boyfriend, Cez Darke?

Self-help author, motivational speaker, and podcaster Rachel Hollis has had a tumultuous career in recent years. After her (since deleted) online video triggered a huge backlash in April 2021 — in which she compared herself to Harriet Tubman — Hollis' scandals seemed to only snowball. Professional and personal woes co-mingled as her marriage to former Disney executive Dave Hollis fell through in June 2020. This came as a surprise to fans who had attended her 2018 couple's conference "Rise Together."

Though split, the co-parenting duo faced their most tragic loss yet this month. Dave Hollis died on February 11. Rachel Hollis' existing relationship with her ex-husband left her shocked and "devastated" at the news. "I have no words and my heart is too broken to find them," the "Girl Wash Your Face" author posted on Instagram.

In light of her ex-husband's passing, attention has turned towards Rachel Hollis' boyfriend, Cez Darke, who we can only assume is comforting her during this trying time. It seems that Darke has provided some respite from the professional and personal rollercoaster Hollis had found herself on since rising to fame.