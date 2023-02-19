General Hospital's Saga Of Esme And Her Parents Takes Fans On A Wild Ride

Like something out of a horror film, the deliciously bad Heather Webber (Alley Mills) and serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) grabbed their criminal daughter Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) and made a daring escape from the Shadybrook mental institution, according to Soap Central. The pregnant Esme has amnesia, with no idea that the two psychos were her parents. Prior to losing her memory, Esme had been working with Ryan to break up Nikolas Cassadine (then Marcus Coloma) and Ava Jerome (Maura West) — the object of Ryan's obsession, who now resides at Wyndemere mansion.

Esme had been imprisoned by her baby daddy, Nik, but managed to escape by jumping off of Wyndemere's parapet into Lake Erie. When she showed up in town with no recollection of who she was, Esme was arrested and sent to Shadybrook for her various crimes including being a suspect in the recent Hook murders. A reluctant escapee, Esme panicked and screamed when Ryan killed a guard, thus proving she wasn't faking her amnesia — otherwise she would have gladly joined her demented parents. Esme and Heather got out to the roadside when police chief Mac Scorpio (John J. York) saw them. They were acting as bait so that Ryan could knock him out from behind, and the killers stole his car (via Soaps).

Now, with the insane family on the loose, fans are going wild as Esme and her murderous progenitors embark on a deadly road trip — with a pit stop at Wyndemere.