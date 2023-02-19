Days Of Our Lives' Jada Is About To Get A Sister As Talia Arrives In Salem
"Days of Our Lives" fans have been watching Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) acclimating to life in Salem. Longtime viewers may remember Jada's father, Marcus Hunter (Richard Biggs), who was a big part of the soap opera storyline in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Marcus was the best friend of Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), per Soaps in Depth. The friends met at the orphanage where they were raised. As an adult, Marcus became a doctor who worked in Salem for years before eventually leaving town. Although Marcus was never seen in town again, he hasn't been forgotten. Steve never lost the memory of his late pal, and when Jada moved to Salem, she and Steve got together to share fond memories of Marcus' life.
Sadly, Jada's life in Salem hasn't been easy. When he first came to town she quickly fell hard for Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). The couple began dating and things got a bit serious. Jada found out that she was pregnant with Eric's baby just in time to discover that he was still in love with his ex-wife Nicole Walker, played by Arianne Zucker (via Soap Hub). Jada went on to become close with Nicole's then-husband Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).
However, Jada is about to reunite with a strong family connection as her sister is set to move to Salem very soon.
Talia Hunter may come to Salem with a secret
According to Soaps, Jada Hunter's younger sister Talia Hunter will soon be coming to "Days of Our Lives." Aketra Sevillian has been cast as the young Hunter and she'll come to Salem following in the footsteps of her father, boasting a medical degree. However, Talia won't be looking for employment at Salem University Hospital. Instead, she'll apply for a job at Chanel DuPree's (Raven Bowens) bakery. Of course, there will be an opening now that Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) has left town, so it should work out perfectly.
Meanwhile, Talia won't be prepared for the crazy drama that seems to haunt the people of Salem. People coming back from the dead, relationship issues, partner swapping, and more may have her feeling a bit uneasy. Hopefully, her older sister will be enough to keep her in Salem for the foreseeable future. Of course, Talia will likely be harboring her own secret and it might be up to Jada to be able to figure it out and help her sibling out of any trouble she may be facing.
"Days of Our Lives" fans are now excited to see Talia make her way to Salem and kick off an entertaining storyline with Jada.