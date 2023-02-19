Days Of Our Lives' Jada Is About To Get A Sister As Talia Arrives In Salem

"Days of Our Lives" fans have been watching Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu) acclimating to life in Salem. Longtime viewers may remember Jada's father, Marcus Hunter (Richard Biggs), who was a big part of the soap opera storyline in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Marcus was the best friend of Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols), per Soaps in Depth. The friends met at the orphanage where they were raised. As an adult, Marcus became a doctor who worked in Salem for years before eventually leaving town. Although Marcus was never seen in town again, he hasn't been forgotten. Steve never lost the memory of his late pal, and when Jada moved to Salem, she and Steve got together to share fond memories of Marcus' life.

Sadly, Jada's life in Salem hasn't been easy. When he first came to town she quickly fell hard for Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). The couple began dating and things got a bit serious. Jada found out that she was pregnant with Eric's baby just in time to discover that he was still in love with his ex-wife Nicole Walker, played by Arianne Zucker (via Soap Hub). Jada went on to become close with Nicole's then-husband Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

However, Jada is about to reunite with a strong family connection as her sister is set to move to Salem very soon.