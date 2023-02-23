Marysol Patton Recalls 'Telenovela' Moments On Season 5 Of Real Housewives Of Miami - Exclusive

Nicole Martin's black Amex card was the unsung hero of this season — history was made when she dropped it in Alexia Nepola's lawyer's lap, and Marysol Patton told us exactly what was happening in her head during the iconic moment. "I remember thinking, 'Why is she walking over there? What is she getting?'" Patton added that though she didn't see what was coming next, she could feel tensions rising. "It felt like it was moving in slow motion because I was thinking in my heart, 'No, stop, put it back in your wallet. Oh God, no.'"

Martin's slow-motion drama earned Patton's telenovela label, but it wasn't the last of the season. "A lot of things are novela moments," Patton said. "Kiki [Barth] with the hamburger — that was pretty funny," she said, referencing Adriana de Moura's music video shoot, during which some cast members were less than willing to participate. Patton recalled, "When she pulled out that hamburger, I'm like, 'How long has that been sitting on the boat? We've been here for hours. That must be ice-cold.' She's like, 'I don't care. My stomach's going to get big now because I'm not going to be in this shoot.'"

Barth made waves when she refused to let her footage be included in the video since it seemingly voided most of the day's shoot. Still, the season's telenovela moments didn't end with Kiki's lunch.