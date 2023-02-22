Why General Hospital's Rebecca Herbst Didn't Want To See Elizabeth's Wyndemere Story End

Despite the fact that head nurse Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy) referred to nurse Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) as the pillar of the Port Charles community on "General Hospital," Liz has done her share of misdeeds over the years. She started off as a rebellious teenager who smoked and drank, then went on to tinker with various paternity tests, slapped several people over the years, and lied quite a bit. She even protected her best friend and sometimes lover Nikolas Cassadine (then Tyler Christopher) when she learned that he'd arranged to have her sister Hayden Barnes (Rebecca Budig) shot.

Liz has done some good things for the community, though, like when she helped several characters steal a kidney from serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) to save the life of police commissioner Jordan Ashford (then Briana Nicole Henry). In a recent storyline, Nikolas (now Adam Huss) was holding the villainess Esme Prince (Avery Pohl) — who was pregnant with his child — captive in his mansion, Wyndemere. Liz reluctantly agreed to give prenatal care to the young woman. As a cover story, Elizabeth and Nikolas pretended to have an affair, complete with a fake pregnancy to explain the bottle of prenatal vitamins that other characters spotted. Esme eventually escaped, and thus, Elizabeth's part in the story was over. But, Herbst recently spoke about how she would have preferred that the story lasted a little longer.