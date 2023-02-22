Poll Shows Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Less Popular Than Ever In The U.S.

There is no denying that Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have lost popularity in the United Kingdom. A U.K. poll showed that Harry and Meghan's popularity is worse than ever. The YouGov survey conducted at the end of 2022 found that only the disgraced Prince Andrew polled lower than the duke and duchess, who have faced heavy criticism from British residents following their exit from royal duties in 2020.

It was not only their exit from the U.K. and their royal duties that were a point of contention. Public relations struggled even more following the release of their"Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," where they made several comments about their royal relatives and the British press.

While the couple struggled to win over the British public, they had better luck in the United States. That was until the backlash that followed their Netflix show. Now, a new poll shows that Harry and Meghan are in the same boat stateside as they are in Harry's native England.