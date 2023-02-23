The Bold And The Beautiful's Don Diamont Explains Bill's Determination To Be With Sheila

The controversial romance between the psychotic Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown) and cutthroat businessman Bill Spencer Jr. (Don Diamont) is highly perplexing for fans of "The Bold and the Beautiful." Sheila has quite literally murdered, kidnapped, and blackmailed her way from Los Angeles to Genoa City on "The Young and the Restless" and back again. She not only spread honey all over Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) so that a bear would attack her, but she also shot her own son and his wife, among numerous other crimes.

On the run, Sheila eventually bumped into Bill, and the two felt as if they were kindred spirits. Sheila's always longed to be loved, but her heinous actions understandably drove people away. Bill, meanwhile, had vacillated between Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and her sister Katie Logan (Heather Tom) in a complicated love triangle for years, until both women rejected him and he found solace with Sheila. Bill even helped the dastardly criminal blackmail her way out of being prosecuted by law enforcement.

Most of the town is in an uproar that Bill, while guilty of his own litany of misdeeds over the years, would shack up with an insane criminal like Sheila. He's insisted that he and Sheila understand each other, and even belong together. Their chemistry can't be denied, and now Diamont himself is sharing his thoughts on the unfolding situation.