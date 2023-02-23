Why General Hospital Fans Are On Team Taggert

The secret of whether Marcus Taggert (Réal Andrews) or Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) is the father of Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) has been drawn out for quite some time on "General Hospital." Trina's mother, Portia Robinson (Brook Kerr), had an affair with Curtis 20 years ago, and when she learned she was pregnant, it was too late — Curtis left her because he found out she was married to Taggert. So, Portia sat on the paternity question in an effort to keep her family together. As the years went on, it was as if Portia was on the back of a wild horse with nothing to do but hold on, and hope for the best. As Taggert grew to love what he believed was his daughter, Portia refused to upset the bond that had developed between him and Trina.

Curtis is well-known for having no tolerance for people who lie to him. He divorced his wife Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) because of her secret-keeping job as police commissioner. Taggert and Portia divorced years ago, paving the way for Curtis to reconnect with her, and eventually the two got married. However, the secret that Portia didn't know which man was Trina's father came out during their wedding reception, and everyone involved is reeling from that bombshell.

Andrews previously hinted about Trina's paternity, and now, the fans weighed in on the situation, particularly concerning Taggert's response to everything.