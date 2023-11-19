Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady, Dead At 96

Rosalynn Carter, the wife of the 38th President of the United States Jimmy Carter, has tragically passed away at 96 on November 19. The Carters were married for over 75 years.

The former first lady spent decades of her life dedicated to various causes, including child vaccination and human rights. However, her biggest passion was mental health, focusing much of her work at the couple's medical center — The Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia. She found a passion for mental health care during her husband's time in office, where she served as an honorary member of the President's Commission on Mental Health. The Carters were some of the first leaders to put mental health at the forefront of their administration and worked hard to better the mental health field even after their time at the White House came to a close.

Carter's death comes after her dementia diagnosis in May 2023. The Carter Center announced on November 17 the former first lady had entered hospice care at home. She leaves behind a loving family and legacy of public service.