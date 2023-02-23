Why General Hospital's Carolyn Hennesy Sees A Romantic Future For Robert And Diane

The legendary Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) has taken down his share of evildoers over the years on "General Hospital." A former spy for the World Security Bureau, Scorpio married fellow superspy Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). When it turned out Anna was a double agent for an enemy organization known as the DVX, their marriage was over. Scorpio became the police commissioner for Port Charles and was also involved with con-artist Holly Sutton (Emma Samms). Anna and Holly would come in and out of his life throughout the years, and it seemed Scorpio would eventually settle down with one of them. However, Anna is now involved with Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), and Holly is pretending to be dead to save her son.

Meanwhile, Diane Miller has been a powerhouse attorney for ages, and has been the lawyer for mafia don Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) and his allegedly criminal organization. She's won nearly every court case she's ever fought, and when someone has Diane on their side, they know their odds of winning have increased a thousandfold. Diane was dating Sonny's chief bodyguard, Max Giambetti (Derk Cheetwood), and they were together for several years. But, they eventually broke up when Max revealed that he thought their relationship was casual. When Diane was a victim of the Hook killer, Scorpio was with her at the hospital to comfort her.

Now that Scorpio is the district attorney, he's worked in close proximity with Diane, and their chemistry is unmistakable. "GH" star Carolyn Hennesy seems to agree.