Gisele Bundchen Stuns In First Magazine Cover Post-Divorce

When you think of the word "supermodel," Gisele Bundchen is likely to come to mind. The Brazilian native first graced the runway in 1996 after being discovered when she was only 13. Since then, Bundchen has become one of the most recognized faces in fashion and made a fortune. From 2000 to 2014, she was the highest-paid model in the world. However, Bundchen retired from the runway in 2015, citing that her body had told her to stop. Nevertheless, she's continued to appear on magazine covers, and in 2018, she noted (via Page Six), "I think I'll retire only the day I die. Because I love working, I love creating, I think that's why we're here to keep creating and expanding and learning."

Beyond her legacy as a Victoria's Secret Angel and catwalk icon, Bundchen is known for her marriage to NFL legend Tom Brady, with whom she tied the knot in 2009. The pair went on to have two children before divorcing in 2022. After 13 years of marriage, People reports that Bundchen and Brady stated in their divorce paperwork that their union was "irretrievably broken." Although Brady recently announced that he's retiring from the NFL for a second time, Bundchen is returning to work. The 42-year-old is on the cover of Vogue Italia's March 2023 issue, making this Bundchen's first cover since her divorce.