Jessa Duggar Seewald Suffers A Devastating Loss

Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband, Ben Seewald, have been married since 2014. When it came to having children, Jessa wasn't shy about her hopes of having just as many kids as her parents. "Whatever God's plan is, we'd be good with that! It's probably not possible for me to have 19 kids naturally, but we might adopt and get up to that number," she said, according to ABC News. About a year after the wedding, Jessa and Ben welcomed their first child together — a son they named Spurgeon. In the time since, Jessa and Ben have welcomed Henry in 2017, and then Ivy in 2019, who made quite the entrance into the world.

"Our birth plan through this whole pregnancy was that we would deliver at a birthing suite at the hospital with a midwife there. However, the morning that my water broke was the morning that my midwife had left town for a week," Jessa said in a video released by TLC (via People). Jessa ended up giving birth on the couch in her living room. Two years later, their daughter Fern made them a family of six. In an Instagram photo announcing her arrival, baby Fern was seen with a full head of hair. The whole family was overjoyed with her arrival.

Flash forward to 2023, and Jessa shared some devastating news with fans by way of a YouTube video.