First Lady Jill Biden Makes It Clear Where Joe Stands On Second Presidential Run

As 2024 grows closer, talk of the presidential elections is in full swing. For the GOP, former POTUS Donald Trump has already tossed his hat into the ring, while other potential candidates have started making their moves. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been touted as a strong contender, but as of this writing, he has yet to make a formal announcement one way or the other.

Meanwhile, on the blue side of the fence, all eyes are on President Joe Biden. It's expected that he will run for a second term, but not everyone is on board with the plan. While the president has earned praise for his stance on abortion rights after the overturning of Roe v. Wade, his age has sparked concerns about his ability to lead for another four years. Critics have cited troubling gaffes Biden has made that could indicate cognitive decline, such as the time he asked the whereabouts of Rep. Jackie Walorski, who had been killed in a car accident two months earlier. Still, no other strong challengers have come forward. Self-help guru Marianne Williamson recently made her second bid for the primary, but the odds of her succeeding are slim.

Is it possible, though, that Biden might decide he's a one-and-done president? That was the question recently put to First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, who was in Nairobi, Kenya, to speak at a women's empowerment conference. Her reply made it crystal clear where the president stands.