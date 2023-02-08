Joe Biden's Brief But Powerful Promise On Abortion Rights At The State Of The Union

Joe Biden addressed Americans in the annual State of the Union last night, his first such address since Roe v. Wade was overturned last summer, the landmark legislation that constitutionalized the right to abortion for Americans. Since then, states across the country have been carving away the autonomy of Americans by severely limiting or outright banning abortions, thus forcing many women and girls to travel out of state for abortion medication.

In the immediate aftermath of the law's overturning, Biden supported the idea of an exception to the filibuster (via The Guardian) that would allow Democrats to codify abortion rights at the federal level, though this never came to fruition. He also vowed to sign a law in support of Roe v. Wade, should Democrats remain in control of both the House and Senate after midterm elections in 2022, per C-SPAN. But when Democrats lost the House to Republicans, did Americans also lose that promise?

The state of abortion rights in the US is still in massive flux. While some states have opted to make the right to an abortion part of their constitution, others have tightened their grip on abortion restrictions even further. According to Insider, while it is legally possible for Roe v. Wade to be reinstated, given the current political climate and circumstances, the odds are slim to none. What can the president do to restore abortion rights?