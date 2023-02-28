Courteney Cox Pushes Back At Prince Harry's Claim About Her In Spare

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, recently released his explosive memoir, "Spare," which revealed intimate details about the royal family and his frequently testy relationship with them. There were numerous startling revelations made in "Spare" about Harry's life and, unsurprisingly, The Firm is far from pleased. In fact, a royal insider informed People that the commotion surrounding the book may negatively impact the celebration surrounding King Charles III's coronation.

"This is all so ghastly," the anonymous insider shared. "Although there is sorrow because the queen has died, the coronation should be a joyful moment, too, because Charles will be crowned. But this is a massive shadow." Members of the royal brood are not the only ones speaking out against the comments made in the duke's memoir, either. Harry's mystery older ex from "Spare" isn't staying silent any longer, even giving an interview to the Daily Mail about her experience.

And now, Courteney Cox has also come forward to set the record straight about a story shared about her in the bombshell memoir.