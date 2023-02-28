Courteney Cox Pushes Back At Prince Harry's Claim About Her In Spare
Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, recently released his explosive memoir, "Spare," which revealed intimate details about the royal family and his frequently testy relationship with them. There were numerous startling revelations made in "Spare" about Harry's life and, unsurprisingly, The Firm is far from pleased. In fact, a royal insider informed People that the commotion surrounding the book may negatively impact the celebration surrounding King Charles III's coronation.
"This is all so ghastly," the anonymous insider shared. "Although there is sorrow because the queen has died, the coronation should be a joyful moment, too, because Charles will be crowned. But this is a massive shadow." Members of the royal brood are not the only ones speaking out against the comments made in the duke's memoir, either. Harry's mystery older ex from "Spare" isn't staying silent any longer, even giving an interview to the Daily Mail about her experience.
And now, Courteney Cox has also come forward to set the record straight about a story shared about her in the bombshell memoir.
Harry's memoir contained an interesting story about his time with the Friends star
Courteney Cox, the actor who portrayed fan-favorite character Monica Gellar throughout the 10-season run of "Friends," was asked by Variety about the shocking story Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, shared about her in his memoir, "Spare." In the book, Harry claims that he and Cox partied together at the actor's home, and partook in some interesting substances. The prince writes that, during a particularly wild party, he partook in "[magic] mushroom chocolates."
However, Cox does not recall it going down like that. She clarified to the outlet: "He did stay here for a couple of days — probably two or three. He's a really nice person. I haven't read the book. I do want to hear it because I've heard it's really entertaining." The TV icon continued, "But yes, it's gotten back to me about it. I'm not saying there were mushrooms! I definitely wasn't passing them out."
During that same meeting, Harry revealed how he felt that he was similar to Cox's love interest on the show, Chandler Bing, and wanted to tell her, as the duke acknowledged in "Spare." The royal defector wrote: "She was Monica. And I was a Chandler. I wondered if I'd ever work up the courage to tell her. Was there enough tequila in California to get me that brave?" (via The Irish Mirror). Maybe magic mushrooms did the trick?