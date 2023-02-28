Days Of Our Lives' Wally Kurth Reveals How Justin And Adrienne Became A Couple
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" fans will know that the show has offered up some of the most memorable couples in daytime television history. Fans have watched epic love stories unfold like that of John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and lots more. Naturally, these couples have been the heart and soul of the show for decades.
Of course, one of Salem's most beloved couples has always been Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and Adrienne Johnson Kiriakis (Judi Evans). They originally met in the late '80s and there were instant sparks between them. The duo began dating and eventually got engaged before having a lavish wedding in Greece. Of course, there have been many ups and downs in Justin and Adrienne's relationship over the years, but they always seem to find their way back to each other.
The fan-favorite couple also shares three children; adopted twins Joey and Victor II, as well as biological son Jackson "Sonny" Kiriakis (Zach Tinker). Now, after many decades of working together onscreen, Kurth and Evans are opening up about the origins of their longtime TV romance.
Justin and Adrienne's romance wasn't originally planned
After years of playing each other's love interests, Wally Kurth and Judi Evans have formed an incredibly strong bond. In fact, the "Days of Our Lives" stars recently admitted to Soap Opera Digest that it often feels like they're actually married. Of course, Kurth joked that what they have isn't exactly like a long-term romantic relationship, because of how much they still like each other and enjoy each other's company.
Shockingly, the actor revealed that Justin and Adrienne's pairing almost didn't happen. Kurth shared that when he was initially hired at the iconic sudser, his character was supposed to be paired up with Lisa Trusel's character, Melissa Horton. "I just remember testing with Lisa. I was sent there for Lisa. She and I had a story for three or four months," Kurth recalled, adding that it all seemed to happen accidentally.
Kurth continued, "Then they had me meet Adrienne in the park. That was something that I think was unplanned. They thought, 'Wait a minute. Why don't we put [them together]?'" The rest is soap opera history, as Justin and Adrienne became one of the show's ultimate fan-favorite couples with viewers enjoying watching Kurth and Evans' pairing through its many ups and downs over the years, and indeed continuing to do so.