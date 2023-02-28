Days Of Our Lives' Wally Kurth Reveals How Justin And Adrienne Became A Couple

Longtime "Days of Our Lives" fans will know that the show has offered up some of the most memorable couples in daytime television history. Fans have watched epic love stories unfold like that of John Black (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and lots more. Naturally, these couples have been the heart and soul of the show for decades.

Of course, one of Salem's most beloved couples has always been Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) and Adrienne Johnson Kiriakis (Judi Evans). They originally met in the late '80s and there were instant sparks between them. The duo began dating and eventually got engaged before having a lavish wedding in Greece. Of course, there have been many ups and downs in Justin and Adrienne's relationship over the years, but they always seem to find their way back to each other.

The fan-favorite couple also shares three children; adopted twins Joey and Victor II, as well as biological son Jackson "Sonny" Kiriakis (Zach Tinker). Now, after many decades of working together onscreen, Kurth and Evans are opening up about the origins of their longtime TV romance.