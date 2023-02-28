Days Of Our Lives Fans Weigh In On A Possible 'Xarah' Baby

"Days of Our Lives" has been delivering tons of drama as of late thanks to the presumed deaths of Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow). However, many other Salemites are involved in some juicy storylines that have nothing to do with their mysterious passing. Recently, fans have been watching Sarah Horton's (Linsey Godfrey) and Xander Cook's (Paul Telfer) marriage crumble. The couple, who are colloquially known as "Xarah," has quickly become one of the most popular pairings in Salem.

However, they've had many problems trying to find their happy ending. Viewers have witnessed Xander and Sarah go through several ups and downs, including weddings that never happened, kidnappings, brainwashing, and more. When they finally did walk down the aisle, the couple didn't have much time to enjoy it since Sarah eventually found out that Xander had helped Ava Vitali (Tamara Braun) kidnap Susan Banks (Stacy Haiduk) and Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans).

He also lied about having a job. Sarah couldn't take all of the dishonesty and messiness, and she ultimately decided it would be best if the couple got divorced. Xander resumed his complicated "Days of Our Lives" love life by running back to his former fiancé, Gwen Rizczech (Emily O'Brien), while Sarah leaned on her own former boyfriend, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder). Now, things are getting increasingly complicated between Xander and Sarah thanks to a shock pregnancy.