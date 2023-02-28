Meghan Markle Makes An Unexpected Return To Instagram

We all know there's a rift in the royal family that has everyone picking a side. Yet, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has taken to social media for a cause we can all agree on. While you can follow the Duke and Duchess of Sussex @sussexroyal on Instagram, Meghan seldom graces the app, herself –– until now.

The "Suits" star made a surprise appearance in a video posted to the Clevr Blends Instagram account on February 27th. In the video, co-founder and CEO of the adaptogenic coffee brand, Hannah Mendoza, discusses how Clevr Blends came to be, from selling superfood coffee out of a van to becoming a full-fledged instant coffee brand getting praise from Oprah Winfrey, herself.

Clevr Blends was founded in 2016, but according to the video, the company changed forever in 2020. Mendoza credits an unexpected benefactor with changing her brand's fate. So, what exactly does Meghan Markle have to do with a holistic latte company, and why does her quick cameo in this video mean so much? As it turns out, learning a bit more about Clevr Blends just might teach you something you never knew about Meghan Markle.