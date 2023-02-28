Kate Middleton Rewears Maternity Coat With Slight Tweak For Royal Rugby Match
The British royal family is no stranger to wearing beautiful outfits designed by the top names in fashion. Catherine, Princess of Wales, has become a fashion icon in her own right, with some royal experts comparing her sense of style to that of Princess Diana. One notable thing about Kate's best fashion moments is that many of them have been recycled — something that is normal for commoners, but not necessarily for royals.
On Kate's fashion sense, royal expert Duncan Larcombe told OK! (via Marie Claire), "Does she have the same clout as Diana? Well, you only have to look at the sales figures for all the outfits she has worn—they have skyrocketed. The minute Kate wears an off-the-peg dress it sells out, and that reminds us of the Diana effect."
Her repeated fashion looks are some of her best. She's worn a gorgeous emerald green Alexander McQueen coat several times, most recently on Christmas. It's a stunning look, and it should be worn more than once! She recently recycled another incredible coat, which came with a fun twist.
Kate recently wore this outfit to a rugby match
Over the weekend, William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, attended the Wales vs. England Six Nations rugby game. She was wearing a coat we have seen her in before, but not since she was pregnant with her youngest son, Prince Louis of Wales, on a tour of Scandinavia in 2018. The gorgeous red coat sports a houndstooth print with large, red buttons.
When Kate wore the coat again at the rugby game, she brought a new flare to the look. Previously, she had styled it with a simple pair of tights. This time, she still wore those black tights, but she added a pair of ankle boots, differing from the kitten heels she wore in 2018, and a black turtleneck underneath. She looked as chic as ever.
The coat was designed by Catherine Walker & Co., a British fashion house that made slight changes to her look so she could wear the coat again, outside of pregnancy.