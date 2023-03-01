Hoda Kotb's Prolonged Absence From The Today Show Hasn't Gone Unnoticed

Hoda Kotb has been a staple co-anchor on "The Today Show" since 2018 but she has been working for NBC since 1998. Though Kotb was told she would never make it in journalism, she persisted and inevitably proved her doubters wrong. As the TV star admitted to E! News, "I just went into that same weird mode that a lot of people go into because either you're stubborn or you're stupid. I just thought to myself, 'I really like this and I want to try it and there are a lot of people who are going to say no, so it's like you either trust your inside voice or all the outside voices.'"

Kotb also pointed out, "I took a pay cut to come to NBC. I took less because I thought, 'Wow, could I do this job? Do I have what it takes? Or am I going to end up going back to New Orleans and basically asking politely for my job back if I could?'" Ever since bravely deciding to take that pay cut and bet on herself, Kotb has enjoyed a long and successful career on television. However, she has recently become absent from "The Today Show," leaving fans concerned. Her unexplained absence from all segments left some assuming the worst, and it's causing quite a stir.