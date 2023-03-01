Hoda Kotb's Prolonged Absence From The Today Show Hasn't Gone Unnoticed
Hoda Kotb has been a staple co-anchor on "The Today Show" since 2018 but she has been working for NBC since 1998. Though Kotb was told she would never make it in journalism, she persisted and inevitably proved her doubters wrong. As the TV star admitted to E! News, "I just went into that same weird mode that a lot of people go into because either you're stubborn or you're stupid. I just thought to myself, 'I really like this and I want to try it and there are a lot of people who are going to say no, so it's like you either trust your inside voice or all the outside voices.'"
Kotb also pointed out, "I took a pay cut to come to NBC. I took less because I thought, 'Wow, could I do this job? Do I have what it takes? Or am I going to end up going back to New Orleans and basically asking politely for my job back if I could?'" Ever since bravely deciding to take that pay cut and bet on herself, Kotb has enjoyed a long and successful career on television. However, she has recently become absent from "The Today Show," leaving fans concerned. Her unexplained absence from all segments left some assuming the worst, and it's causing quite a stir.
Kotb suddenly stopped appearing on the show
When Hoda Kotb replaced Matt Lauer on "The Today Show," following shocking sexual assault allegations against him, she made history. According to The Washington Post, her appointment to the slot, alongside co-host Savannah Guthrie, marked the first time "The Today Show" was hosted by two women. Kotb quickly became a beloved part of the show.
However, within the last week, Kotb has not been appearing alongside Guthrie as normal. "The Today Show" is not the only segment she has been missing from either. Kotb has not been featured on her "Today With Hoda and Jenna" show, while Kotb's hit podcast, "Making Space," has also failed to release any new content this week, at the time of writing.
Guthrie confirmed that she simply had the morning off from work one day, but she has not expanded on where Kotb is or whether she's well. Other anchors have been filling in, but there remains a layer of mystery surrounding Kotb's whereabouts. Though she hasn't been on TV, Kotb has been posting on Instagram, which has only added to the confusion.
Fans took to Instagram to share their concerns
Fans have been keeping an eye on Hoda Kotb's Instagram for clues about what's going on behind the scenes. Unfortunately, her most recent posts have sounded more of an alarm. Instead of photos of her children or the various events she attends, Kotb's feed has been filled with inspirational quotes, worrying her followers that something is wrong. One such post reads: "One day you will see just how brave you have been," while another states: "Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them."
Her most recent post created the most concern from fans who have missed seeing Kotb on TV. She posted simply "Choose hope" with two red emoji hearts as the caption. Her followers left several concerned comments below the post, but the prolific journalist has not replied to any of them. "'Today Show' just isn't the same without you! I hope you're ok, but boy if they are letting you go ... people are going to drop like flies watching 'Today.' We Love Hoda!," one fan wrote.
Another added, "Ok. Seriously ... what is going on with you? I know you have a right to privacy, but your truest fans have noticed your absence and these posts ... worried about you." However, not all comments were troubled. One fan mentioned that Kotb may have adopted another baby, which would explain her absence. Either way, everybody is crossing their fingers for good news.