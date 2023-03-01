OB/GYN: Jessa Duggar's Life-Saving Procedure Could Be At Risk (But That Seems Lost On Duggars) - Exclusive

What began as a joyous announcement turned into every parent's worst nightmare for one member of the Duggar family. Former "Counting On" star Jessa Duggar Seewald suffered a devastating loss shortly before Christmas 2022. Not long after she and her husband, Ben Seewald, told their four children that a little sister or brother was on the way, Jessa began spotting. An ultrasound ultimately revealed that the baby's heartbeat had stopped. It was her second miscarriage in six pregnancies. In a YouTube video, Jessa admitted: "Honestly, nothing could have prepared me for the weight of those words in that moment."

But it was Jessa's next decision that divided her millions of online followers. Because she had a history of hemorrhaging, Jessa's doctor recommended that she undergo a dilation and curettage (D&C). The in-office procedure clears tissue from the uterus and is performed for a variety of reasons, including after an abortion. Though the reality star was flooded with online messages of sympathy and comfort, other commenters pointed out that with the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade, women in certain areas are having difficulty obtaining D&Cs in cases of miscarriage.

"You're lucky you had a 'choice,'" one wrote on the YouTube page. "You weren't sent home to wait it out like some women. ... How do you not see the difference?? You got to choose medical care while other women are sent home due to laws preventing intervention in miscarriages. Your hypocrisy is astounding."