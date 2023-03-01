General Hospital Star Kelly Thiebaud Opens Up About Why Britt's Death Felt Right To Her

While some soap opera baddies are so evil that they're beyond redemption, certain characters also exist that, while they start off as scheming manipulators, are eventually able to change their ways. One great example of this is Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) on "General Hospital." Because of Britt's abrasive demeanor, she came to be known as "the Britch," and wasn't liked by many people. Along the way, Britt engaged in quite a few misdeeds to get what she wanted.

Britt eventually became best friends with another schemer, Brad Cooper (Parry Shen), as both worked to redeem themselves. Her parents were international villains Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) and former mad scientist Dr. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati), and Britt was just shy of being as nefarious as they were. Although Faison never found, or even sought, salvation, and was ultimately murdered, Liesl did manage to turn her life around.

Britt also completely evolved from a bad girl to a good person over the years. Tragically, though, the Britch went out a hero when she died battling the Hook killer, saving the life of Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) in the process. While many soap characters who die eventually come back via a convenient plot device, it would appear that Britt is one of the few gone for good, and her portrayer has some thoughts about the finality of it all.