Prince Harry Says Meghan Markle Is His Favorite Smell (Yes, You Read That Right)

There is no denying that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have a special bond. The pair revealed their love story during their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan" which showed many never-before-seen moments. The couple gushed about their engagement and showed off previously unseen photos from their wedding night.

Things haven't been easy for the royal duo since they began dating. Theories about Meghan and Harry have been shared from day one, but it hasn't impacted their love for one another. Therapist and relationship expert Sally Baker told Marie Claire that there is no denying their relationship is real. "Whatever people's opinion is of Harry and Meghan, today no one can doubt from the first episode of their Netflix series [that] this is a love match between two people who fell deeply and unconditionally in love with each other."

Harry did not use his documentary series as the only platform to gush about his wife. He recently shared more about his romance with Meghan on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."