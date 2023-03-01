What You Need To Know About Miranda Wilson, Days Of Our Lives' Back-From-The-Dead '80s Villainess

"Days of Our Lives" viewers who tuned into the soap opera in the 1980s will likely remember the character Megan Hathaway very well. Megan — played by actor Miranda Wilson — was the biological daughter of Salem's biggest villain, Stefano DiMera (Joseph Mascolo). During her time on the sudser, Megan pined after Bo Brady (Peter Reckell) and even plotted to kill Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), per Soap Central. However, Megan never got the chance to carry out her murderous plot as she was killed by Larry Welch (Andrew Hyatt Masset). Of course, like many other DiMera family members, Megan didn't stay dead.

In 2022, Megan showed up on the soap opera's spin-off series "Beyond Salem." She appeared to be alive and well, and it was revealed that she had used the power of the three prisms to bring her cryogenically frozen body back to life. She also shockingly did the same for Bo, whose body she had been keeping in a secret DiMera lab.

In 2023, Megan returned to "Days of Our Lives" to bring Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) back from the dead in the same way. Now, many viewers are interested in finding out more about Megan, as well as her portrayer, Miranda Wilson.