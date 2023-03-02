Days Of Our Lives Star Arianne Zucker Looks Back At 25 Years Of Playing Nicole
Arianne Zucker first joined "Days of Our Lives" as Nicole Walker in 1998. The actor burst into Salem and immediately caught the eye of Eric Brady (then Jensen Ackles). Since that time, Nicole has grown into a fan-favorite character that has been the source of so much excitement and drama on the soap opera. Although Nicole has schemed and plotted against her enemies many times over the years, it is her long string of marriages and relationships that has been the character's defining storyline throughout the decades.
Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember that Nicole has been married to the likes of many Salem men, including Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), EJ DiMera (James Scott/Dan Feuerriegel), and Trent Robbins (Roscoe Born). She's also been legally wed to Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), as well as the love of her life, Eric (Greg Vaughan). She's also had serious relationships with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian), and Austin Reed (Austin Peck).
Nicole has been involved in murder plots, kidnappings, baby swaps, and much more during her time on the show, and now Zucker is looking back on her years as Nicole and all of the things that her beloved character has gone through during that time.
Arianne Zucker opens up about her time on Days of Our Lives
According to Soap Opera Digest, Arianne Zucker is now celebrating 25 years on "Days of Our Lives" as Nicole Walker. The actor recently sat down with the publication and admitted that she can't believe she's been on the sudser for so long. Zucker confessed that when she took the job she wanted to use the money she made to attend school to become a veterinarian. However, fate had other ideas. Zucker went on to reveal that she's very proud to be a part of the long-running soap. "My heart is so warm for not only my day-to-day job, but what this show represents to so many people and so many fans," she stated.
Of course, Zucker has the sudser to thank for many important events in her personal life as well. The show is where she met her ex-husband Kyle Lowder, whom she shares her daughter with. It's also where she met her current fiancé, Shawn Christian. "When you can create relationships that make you not want to leave where you work, that's pretty special. DAYS is literally my second home. I don't feel like I'm going to work," Zucker revealed.
Of course, many fans love watching Zucker portray Nicole on the show and hope to see her in the role for another 25 years.