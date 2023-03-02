Days Of Our Lives Star Arianne Zucker Looks Back At 25 Years Of Playing Nicole

Arianne Zucker first joined "Days of Our Lives" as Nicole Walker in 1998. The actor burst into Salem and immediately caught the eye of Eric Brady (then Jensen Ackles). Since that time, Nicole has grown into a fan-favorite character that has been the source of so much excitement and drama on the soap opera. Although Nicole has schemed and plotted against her enemies many times over the years, it is her long string of marriages and relationships that has been the character's defining storyline throughout the decades.

Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers will remember that Nicole has been married to the likes of many Salem men, including Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), EJ DiMera (James Scott/Dan Feuerriegel), and Trent Robbins (Roscoe Born). She's also been legally wed to Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) and Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), as well as the love of her life, Eric (Greg Vaughan). She's also had serious relationships with Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), Daniel Jonas (Shawn Christian), and Austin Reed (Austin Peck).

Nicole has been involved in murder plots, kidnappings, baby swaps, and much more during her time on the show, and now Zucker is looking back on her years as Nicole and all of the things that her beloved character has gone through during that time.