Soap Vet Ashley Jones Recalls How The Young And The Restless Changed Her Life

Actress Ashley Jones has been entertaining her fans for 30 years on various movies and TV shows, including the cult hit "True Blood," "Criminal Minds," and the short film, "We Die Alone," for which she won Best Supporting Actress at the FilmQuest film festival. The Texas native is known to soap opera fans not only for portraying Bridget Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful" but also for her short stint on "General Hospital" as Parker Forsyth. Her "GH" character was involved in a romance with Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Lexi Ainsworth), which was highly controversial because Parker was Kristina's college professor.

However, it was Jones' role as Megan Dennison on "The Young and the Restless" from 1997 to 2001 that put her on the soap map, garnering her two Emmy nominations for Outstanding Younger Actress in a Drama Series. Megan was a naïve rich girl who got involved with bad boy Tony Viscardi, originally played by Nick Scotti, and later recast with Jay Bontatibus in 1999. Megan's parents struggled to break the two up, and ultimately Tony was struck while riding his motorcycle, and he and Megan had a deathbed wedding before he succumbed to his injuries.

Considering the amount of drama stirred up in the few short years that Jones was on "Y&R," it's a no-brainer that she would be asked back to participate in the show's 50th-anniversary celebration.