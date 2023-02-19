The Major Comebacks In Store For The Young And The Restless' 50th Anniversary

Anniversaries are abound in the soap world, lately. 'General Hospital" is celebrating its 60th anniversary in April, but the festivities start at the end of March with a tribute episode to the late actor Sonya Eddy. Coming in a close second is "The Young and the Restless" which debuted on March 26, 1973, and will likewise be celebrating its 50th anniversary. The proceedings began late in 2022, with the show making big changes for its milestone — on September 30, "Y&R" unveiled its new logo and new opening credits sequence.

Prior to that, on September 20, the show had a fun crossover with the sister series, "The Bold and the Beautiful." Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) went over to Genoa City on "Y&R," while Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) later paid a visit to Los Angeles on "B&B." Michael Damian reprised his role as Danny Romalotti on "Y&R" in December. He told Soap Opera Digest, "I was surprised to get the call but it was perfect timing," adding, "Without giving too much away, Danny is on tour and he has a break, so he's popping in for the holidays and checking on everybody." More recently, Michelle Stafford and Greg Rikaart shared fun from the "Y&R" anniversary photoshoot.

Now, even more exciting details about the show's 50th celebration have been announced.