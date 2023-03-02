The Bold And The Beautiful Icon Ronn Moss Reunites With Former Co-Stars For Special Musical Event

Ron Moss played the role of Ridge Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful" from the show's premiere in 1987 to 2012. Moss was a part of several significant storylines throughout his tenure, including the back-and-forth love triangle between Ridge, Taylor Hayes (then Hunter Tylo), and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Ridge's inability to stick to one of those women provided the foundation of several years of "Bold" plots, but unfortunately, he wouldn't remain on the show long enough to see the triangle conclude.

The role of Ridge was eventually recast with daytime television veteran Thorsten Kaye, and viewers haven't heard much from Moss since his departure. Since leaving "The Bold and the Beautiful," Moss' primary focus professionally appears to have shifted to his music career, something he's been passionate about for decades. Moss' band, Player, has crossed over to the soap world, but only with a one-off performance on "General Hospital," not the show that launched his career.

However, despite not being on "B&B" for over a decade, Moss recently received a special surprise from a few of his old friends. The outpouring of support came at his recent concert event, and even though it was a rainy evening, he recognized several familiar faces in the crowd cheering on his performance.