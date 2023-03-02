The Bold And The Beautiful Icon Ronn Moss Reunites With Former Co-Stars For Special Musical Event
Ron Moss played the role of Ridge Forrester on "The Bold and the Beautiful" from the show's premiere in 1987 to 2012. Moss was a part of several significant storylines throughout his tenure, including the back-and-forth love triangle between Ridge, Taylor Hayes (then Hunter Tylo), and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Ridge's inability to stick to one of those women provided the foundation of several years of "Bold" plots, but unfortunately, he wouldn't remain on the show long enough to see the triangle conclude.
The role of Ridge was eventually recast with daytime television veteran Thorsten Kaye, and viewers haven't heard much from Moss since his departure. Since leaving "The Bold and the Beautiful," Moss' primary focus professionally appears to have shifted to his music career, something he's been passionate about for decades. Moss' band, Player, has crossed over to the soap world, but only with a one-off performance on "General Hospital," not the show that launched his career.
However, despite not being on "B&B" for over a decade, Moss recently received a special surprise from a few of his old friends. The outpouring of support came at his recent concert event, and even though it was a rainy evening, he recognized several familiar faces in the crowd cheering on his performance.
Moss thanked his former Forrester family for supporting his concert
It appears that a major "The Bold and the Beautiful" reunion took place at an acoustic performance by Ronn Moss this week. According to Soap Hub, several current and former members of the long-running daytime drama were in attendance. Despite being busy portraying Sheila Carter's reign of terror on the show, Kimberlin Brown was there to support Moss and had nothing but positive words about the event. The actress posted a video to Instagram, writing, "Amazing night watching our lifelong friend perform!"
However, a more influential figure from Moss' days on the show was also there supporting his endeavor. Moss' long-time on-screen love interest Katherine Kelly Lang was in attendance and based on her comments on his Instagram post, she enjoyed herself. Lang wrote, "Great to see you guys!!! Fantastic evening." Besides Lang and Brown, other "Bold" cast members at the concert included Lesli Kay (Felicia Forrester) and Sean Kanan (Deacon Sharpe), who shared
The concert doubled as a birthday celebration for the former soap star, and he thanked all of his former cast mates for coming in the caption of his video. He wrote, "Thank you to everyone who came out in the rain to @vibratogrilljazz for my acoustic performance last night. It was wonderful to see so many friends I've not seen in a long time."