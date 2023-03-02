The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Says She's Scared Of Former Boss Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump has officially announced his bid for the upcoming 2024 election. So far, we only know a few details about Trump's campaign and attempt to get back into the White House. He leaves behind a layered legacy, and never officially conceded his last election loss to President Joe Biden, still arguing that he won the campaign.
However, Biden has taken office, and Trump has resorted to taking another stab at being the next Republican presidential candidate. While he has yet to hint at who will be part of his team if he does take the White House again, it is clear who will not be part of his crew.
Alyssa Farah Griffin spent a brief period as White House communications director and assistant to Trump in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she has become a co-host of the hit talk show, "The View," where she has settled into the daytime scene. During a segment on the show, Griffin opened up about her true feelings surrounding Trump and confirmed she would not be seeking out a job with him again.
Griffin is fearful of her former boss
Alyssa Farah Griffin spent 2020 working for former President Donald Trump. Previously, she had worked under prior Vice President Mike Pence but was brought in to work for the president as the COVID-19 pandemic raged. When Trump's time in office came to a close, she was picked up for a co-hosting gig on "The View." Now, as Trump preps for another campaign, Griffin is sharing her negative experience working for him.
During a segment on the show, the hosts talked about a recent headline where political commentator Bill Maher shared he was afraid of Trump. Griffin had a lot to say on the topic and shared the same sentiments as Maher.
"I'm genuinely afraid of him. Just to underscore that, someone who once worked for him, knows him personally, I fear him being in office," she shared. "This is a man who loves retaliation. [...] This is a person who will weaponize any power he has to go after anyone who has slighted him and done anything against him." She wrapped up her thoughts by sharing that she believes a second term in office will be worse than the first, noting that he believes he can do whatever he wants. While Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg have been notably critical of the former president, they shared that they are not afraid of him like his former employee is.