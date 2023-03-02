The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Says She's Scared Of Former Boss Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump has officially announced his bid for the upcoming 2024 election. So far, we only know a few details about Trump's campaign and attempt to get back into the White House. He leaves behind a layered legacy, and never officially conceded his last election loss to President Joe Biden, still arguing that he won the campaign.

However, Biden has taken office, and Trump has resorted to taking another stab at being the next Republican presidential candidate. While he has yet to hint at who will be part of his team if he does take the White House again, it is clear who will not be part of his crew.

Alyssa Farah Griffin spent a brief period as White House communications director and assistant to Trump in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she has become a co-host of the hit talk show, "The View," where she has settled into the daytime scene. During a segment on the show, Griffin opened up about her true feelings surrounding Trump and confirmed she would not be seeking out a job with him again.