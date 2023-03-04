Jill Duggar Dillard's Latest Photo Of Her Sons Has Her Followers Wondering The Same Thing

Due to the outing taking place on a Wednesday, followers asked: Why weren't Jill Duggar Dillard's boys in school? Israel attended public school for kindergarten and first grade, according to an older post of Jill's, and at five years old, Samuel is old enough for kindergarten . Jill Duggar Dillard's Instagram post had followers wondering if the mom of three is now homeschooling her sons. The conversation continued in the Reddit subsection DuggarsSnark. "I wonder what changed her mind," one said. "Israel seemed so happy going to an actual school."

It seemed like an odd move for a woman who has separated herself from her upbringing. The Duggars used a controversial homeschool program promoted by their church, which was light on basic education and heavy on Biblical moral lessons. Still, some Redditors were willing to give Jill the benefit of the doubt, explaining that public education in rural areas can be almost as inadequate. "Small-town Arkansas checking in," said one. "My values and Jill's differ in most ways, but good ol' boy nonsense and trucks with Confederate flags cemented that we would homeschool." Others pointed out that Jill's husband, Derick Dillard, was traditionally educated and has a law degree, so if the Dillard boys are being homeschooled, it's likely that Jill found a solid program.

Jill has yet to disclose the education option she and Derick have chosen for their sons. However, it's possible she herself may be going back to school one day. Trained as a midwife, Jill recently hinted at a possible career move to go back into the childbirth field in the future, which may mean taking additional trainings or even studying to become a nurse.