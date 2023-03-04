When Fans Will Finally See Steve Burton Back On Days Of Our Lives As Harris Michaels

Longtime "Days of Our Lives" viewers got a treat in 2022 when soap star Steve Burton reprised his former role on the sudser's spin-off "Beyond Salem." Burton returned to the franchise as Harris Michaels. Harris first appeared in Salem in the 1980s when he became the love interest of Eve Donovan (then Charlotte Ross). However, when Eve found out that Harris had made a bet regarding getting intimate with her, she dumped him. Harris left Salem and wasn't seen again until "Beyond Salem."

"Ron [Carlivati] thought it'd be a great idea to bring back that character, so there was a little bit of history on the show and that's what they did," Burton told Soap Opera Digest at the time (via Soaps). "When they got closer [to the start of production] and they got scripts, they were like, 'Hey, this is the character, it is Harris Michaels from when you were on the show, this is what you'd be doing.'"

Harris became a big part of the storyline as it was revealed he was working with Megan Hathaway in order to acquire the three prisms. During his quest, Harris befriended Hope Brady and the pair began a romance. Of course, the truth was finally revealed at the end of the season. Now, Burton is returning to the flagship series.