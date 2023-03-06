Harry And Meghan Play Coy About Official Invite To King Charles' Coronation

Shakespeare's King Lear famously said, "How sharper than a serpent's tooth it is/To have a thankless child!" Centuries later, that same quote could easily be applied to King Charles III. Although the British monarch, obviously, loves both his sons equally, Charles is said to be less than pleased by the recent actions of Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex. Since his withdrawal from royal duties, Harry has used his newfound freedom to speak out extensively about his upbringing.

As the world now knows, Harry feels he was dealt an unfair hand as the "spare" second son. Because he is lower in royal status than heir apparent brother William, Prince of Wales, Harry claims his needs and feelings were often ignored. He also alleges that his wife, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been maligned in the press to make Catherine, Princess of Wales, look better by comparison. Keeping to the palace's stiff-upper-lip tradition, Charles has not responded publicly to any of his son's allegations.

However, his recent decision to order the Sussexes out of their Frogmore Cottage estate may have been Harry's punishment for crossing Charles's one "red line" — speaking unfavorably about his wife Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort. Some royal experts reckon that the king should send an even stronger message by not inviting Meghan and Harry to his coronation on May 6, with speculation lasting for weeks. We finally have an answer — he did — but now a new question is brewing.