Royal Expert Says Prince Harry Crossed King Charles' One Red Line - And Is Facing The Consequences

If it feels as though the drama with the royal family is nonstop, well, that's because it is. Ever since Harry and Meghan announced their exit from monarchy, there's been bombshell after bombshell about the treatment the pair received at the institution's hands — from racist remarks toward Meghan, to their not permitting her to seek the mental health treatment she needed. Yet, despite everything that's transpired, Harry still believes that there's the possibility for reconciliation. Following the publication of "Spare," he told ITV he is "100 percent" open to mending fences between him and his family, but they've yet to reach out. "I'm not sure how honesty is burning bridges. You know, silence only allows the abuser to abuse. Right? So I don't know how staying silent is ever gonna make things better," Harry said.

While the royal family has yet to make a public statement about the book, reports say that King Charles III is also keen to have Harry back in the fold. He "would like to have Harry back in the family," a source told People. "If they don't sort it out, it will always be part of the King's reign and how he has left his family disjointed. He has had a reputation as a distant parent, and it would be awful for him for that to continue."

But if it's true actions speak louder than words, then the royal family have taken one step that might make their stance on Harry's memoir loud and clear, by asking Harry and Meghan to vacate Frogmore Cottage.