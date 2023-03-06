Meghan Markle's Former Advisor Says The Duchess Didn't Want 'Silly' Royal Rules For Her Children

We all know by now that there are plenty of reasons why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Duke and Duchess of Sussex, decided to leave the royal family. Still, it seems like we're always learning new details about why the couple and the rest of the royal family weren't the best fit. In February 2020, just a few days after telling the public that they were expecting their second child, Lilibet, it was announced that Harry and Meghan wouldn't be returning to their roles within the royal family.

In December 2022, many surprising revelations from Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" docu-series began to make headlines. Among them was Harry's revelation that the couple had miscarried and that he believed that this was a result of the stress caused by the press' relentless pursuit of Meghan. "I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what the Mail did," Harry explained. "I watched the whole thing... Do we absolutely know that the miscarriage was created caused by that? Of course, we don't. [But] bearing in mind the stress that caused the lack of sleep and the timing of the pregnancy, how many weeks in she was, I can say from what I saw, that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."

It's no wonder, then, that upon becoming pregnant again, the couple strove to prioritize their family's safety. Yet, guarding themselves from the press wasn't the only part of royal life that Meghan Markle wanted to protect her children from.