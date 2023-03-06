Aja Naomi King On L'Oreal's Women Of Worth 2023, Beauty Routines, And More - Exclusive Interview

You've been a spokesperson for L'Oréal Paris since 2017. How did you first get involved with the brand and with its Women of Worth program?

My relationship with L'Oréal Paris actually dates back to when I was a child. I used to watch my mother put on makeup in the morning, and she had her L'Oréal lipstick. Watching her go through what felt almost like a ceremony of preparing herself for the outside world was a remarkable experience for me and taught me a lot about how I look at beauty today and what it does for people.

Cut to 2017, I had the amazing privilege of becoming a spokesperson with them, which has been a phenomenal experience because I have learned so much about what L'Oréal does as a global brand that I didn't know before, like this Women of Worth program. I had no idea that for more than 18 years, L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth has been this philanthropic program where they take the time to highlight and honor extraordinary female nonprofit leaders who selflessly volunteer their time to uplift and serve their communities.

Being in this space with these women and learning more about what they've accomplished — the lives they've been able to positively impact — gives you so much hope for us, hope for all of humanity. These women ... [are not] super well off or have tons of access. [That's] part of the problem on the most basic level. There's a lack of funding and awareness for these nonprofits to get a jumpstart. By L'Oréal Paris elevating them, it sends this clear message about how community-based projects are compelling and transformative and worth it. If you ever get an opportunity to be in a space with these kinds of honorees, it's truly life-changing.

As part of your role, you have helped select the winners in the past. What about this year?

Last year, I had the opportunity to take part in narrowing down who would be the 10 honorees ... There were so many submissions, so many incredible women doing such fantastic work. It was hard to narrow it down to 10, [because] our class of honorees last year was incredible. This year I will, [as] in years past ... lend my voice and platform to continue to amplify what the program is about, what these incredible nonprofit leaders are doing, so they can get the recognition they deserve and help other people learn about their programs and get involved so we can all take a hand in helping make progress and [create] change for people in communities all across the nation.

What key qualities does the program seek in its applicants?

What we're looking for are true change makers who are building something that can be expanded. Many of these organizations start in their local communities, but can be taken to a national level, which is great because a lot of them have, [for example], dealt with food insecurity or with helping our frontline healthcare workers. It's more about the impact each organization is trying to achieve and how L'Oréal can best amplify that. Bottom line, what we're looking for is tremendous passion and heart, which is what fuels these organizations in the first place, because these women take on these years-long challenges to get these programs running. We're looking for passionate women trying to expand their outreach.