Days Of Our Lives Star Steve Burton Previews His Return To Salem With Bo And Hope

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have been counting down the days until they get to see Bo (Peter Reckell) and Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) back in Salem again. Now, actor Steve Burton — who plays the role of Harris Michaels — is opening up about what's to come. Fans will likely remember Burton's portrayal of Harris during the second season of the soap opera's spin-off series "Beyond Salem." In the five-episode season, Harris was revealed to be working for Stefano DiMera's (Joseph Mascolo) daughter, Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson). Harris helped Megan obtain the three prisms, which Hope was also looking for.

Once Megan got her hands on all three of the prisms, which hold advanced medical information, she was able to bring Bo back from the dead using his cryogenically frozen body. Now Megan is back in town and helping to bring Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall), Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), and Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) back from the brink of death. Meanwhile, Harris, Bo, and Hope are all soon to follow.

Recently, Burton sat down with soap star Wally Kurth (Justin Kiriakis) for an interview about what's to come, and he revealed what fans can expect when Harris returns to Salem.