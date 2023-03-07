General Hospital Star Chad Duell Is About To Become A Dad

Actor Chad Duell has had his hands full portraying Michael Corinthos' bad luck with women on "General Hospital." In fact, most of his partners have wound up dead. The fan-favorite character first struck up a romance with stripper-turned-businesswoman Abby Haver (Andrea Bogart) in 2010. However, their fate was sealed when she was killed in an accident on a business trip. Michael's next girlfriend was the supremely compassionate Sabrina Santiago (Teresa Castillo). Unfortunately, she was strangled by psychotic district attorney Paul Hornsby (Richard Burgi) in 2016.

Michael then found love with Kiki Jerome — first played by Kristen Alderson, whom Duell dated in real life, before the role was recast with Hayley Erin. Their on-screen personas were only together for a short while before breaking up, and the poor girl was stabbed to death by serial killer Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom) in 2018. Michael's next partner, Nelle Benson (Chloe Lanier), had a secret agenda, trying to destroy the life and family of Michael's mother, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright). When Michael finally realized Nelle was unhinged, it was almost too late, as she had taken off with their newborn baby. Luckily, Michael was eventually reunited with his son, and Nelle ended up plummeting off a cliff after a skirmish with Carly and is now presumed dead.

Fortunately, the actor's real life isn't quite so dramatic. Duell was in a relationship with fellow soap star Courtney Hope for several years, though the couple broke up in late 2021. Now, Duell has shared some fantastic news with his loyal fans.