The Young And The Restless' Eric Braeden Recalls A Titanic Moment From His Career

In 1997, James Cameron's "Titanic" became the first movie to top $1 billion at the box office, staying in cinemas for 10 months, and eventually earning a whopping $2 billion worldwide. The landmark movie's all-star cast included "The Young and the Restless" icon Eric Braeden. Despite Braeden not having a high opinion of soap operas when he started playing the ruthless Victor Newman, the actor was at the height of his sudser popularity when he was cast in the film.

During an appearance on "General Hospital" star Maurice Benard's interview series, "State of Mind," Braeden opened up about his expectations walking into his "Titanic" role as John Jacob Astor, the richest man on the ill-fated ocean liner. Throughout a prolific career spanning back to the early '60s, Braeden has appeared in tons of hit TV shows and films, and learned early on that Cameron wanted him because he was a huge fan of Braeden's role in 1970's cult-classic sci-fi, "Colossus: The Forbin Project."

The actor also heard through the grapevine that Cameron wasn't very nice, and was hesitant to work on "Titanic" as a result. However, when they finally met, Cameron introduced himself, saying, "'I'm James Cameron. I'm so happy you're here," and listed each of the soap star's roles he admired. Braeden admitted to changing his initial opinion of Cameron, adding, "He couldn't have been nicer to me. [I have] such respect for the man. Brilliant director." He also recently shared a memory about the hit film online.