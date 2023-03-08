Why King Charles Is Reportedly Considering Special Coronation Rules For Prince Andrew

As details for King Charles' coronation finally get confirmed, and May 6 is only two months away, it's clear that many plans for the historic event are officially in place. We all know enough about the rigidity of the royal family to know that there are plenty of rules King Charles will be forced to follow at his coronation. And, in the wake of the myriad scandals plaguing the monarchy, it's safe to say that a few more regulations will surely be put in place.

Among the skeletons in the Buckingham Palace closet is Prince Andrew, Duke of York, King Charles' younger brother who's been wrapped up in a sexual abuse scandal associated with Jeffrey Epstein (via the BBC). Since this news broke, Prince Andrew's HRH title has been removed, and he is no longer a working royal.

Despite Charles' clear stance on keeping his brother away from the monarchy, even removing his name from the royal family website, Andrew is still unarguably a member of the royal family. Charles certainly wants to put his best foot forward for his coronation and allow the ceremony to set the tone for his reign as monarch. So, what will Prince Andrew's role in the coronation be?