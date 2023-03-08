Why Meghan And Harry Are Letting Their Children Use The Royal Titles Prince And Princess

Lilibet, the second child of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, was christened Princess Lilibet Diana in early March 2023 (via The Independent). The ceremony took place in the Sussex's California home — King Charles III and Queen Camilla, as well as the Prince and Princess of Wales, were not present. This marked the first public use of Princess Lilibet's new royal title, clearing up confusion as to whether she would receive one at all. Similarly, Lili's older brother, formerly Master Archie, will now be referred to as Prince Archie. As ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship clarified in a Twitter statement, this change in titles is due to a 1917 rule created by King George V.

As the former monarch decreed over a century ago, the titles of prince and princess are to be used by the offspring of the Soverign's sons. In other words, as the grandchildren of the king— and the children of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex — Archie and Lilibet have formally been prince and princess since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III in September. Buckingham Palace's website will be updated to reflect these changes. As for Meghan and Harry, Duchess and Duke of Sussex? They plan to let their children decide whether to hold on to their formal titles when they get older.