Kate Middleton Ditches Her Heels For An Unexpected Outfit Change During Army Training Exercise

Catherine Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has become a fashion icon. Her best fashion moments range in styles but have one thing in common — elegance.

What sets Kate apart from her fellow royal family members is her chic sense of style and her choice to wear outfits more than once. While the (admittedly high) cost of her wardrobe is covered by the allowance paid to her by King Charles III, she has recycled some of her most iconic looks, giving them more than one moment to shine in the public eye.

Whether Kate is hitting the town for a fancy royal event or taking her kids to school, her outfits are always put-together and perfectly styled. And when she visited some of the United Kingdom's troops, her fashion didn't waiver. However, she donned an outfit many are not used to seeing her in, and she still managed to look chic.