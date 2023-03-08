How Days Of Our Lives' Kyle Lowder And Arianne Zucker Co-Parent With Ease

Although divorce and co-parenting can be difficult and messy, "Days of Our Lives" stars Arianne Zucker and Kyle Lowder have seemingly figured it all out. The former couple appears to have a fantastic relationship with each other and their daughter, Isabella. According to Lowder, the reason that the duo can parent their daughter together so well is because they're still very close friends despite the end of their marriage.

"I've known her since I was 19," he explained of his relationship with Zucker. "We were married for 12 years. She's the mother of my child. To this day, I'm so grateful to the blessed relationship that we have as co-parents. We tell each other everything," Lowder recently revealed (via Soaps). For her part, Zucker previously told Soap Opera Digest that she and Lowder have a wonderful relationship and are both there to support their daughter no matter what. She also admitted that her ex-husband often comes over for dinner and that she and her current fiancé, former "Days of Our Lives" star Shawn Christian enjoy his company in their home. She said, "We're very grateful that we all make it work. I suggest that to any divorced parents: make it work."

To Zucker and Lowder, all that matters is that their daughter is loved and has her parents by her side. It seems that other parents could take a page out of the actors' books when it comes to handling divorce and parenting.