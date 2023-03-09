Donald Trump's New Book Will Reportedly Include Messages From Oprah And Princess Diana

Before Donald Trump was elected president, he made a name for himself in real estate and on reality television with "The Apprentice." And he worked to put his name on any number of products, from steaks to an airline to a university. Over his career, he has written — or been listed as an author on — over a dozen books including "The Art of the Deal" and the novel "Trump Tower." Trump tweeted about his writing record in 2018, saying, in part, he had "written many best selling books." To which Tim O'Brien, who wrote "TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald," tweeted a contradiction, saying it was ghostwriters who did the writing work on Trump's books.

Whether Trump actually sat down to write anything for his latest book or whether he talked it out with a ghostwriter, we'll likely never know. But we do know that it will contain writing from an impressive range of celebrities and world leaders. "Letters to Trump" is set to come out on April 25.