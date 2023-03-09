Days Of Our Lives' Arianne Zucker And Shawn Christian Plan Couples Retreat - And You Can Buy Tickets
"Days of Our Lives" viewers watched Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian have an epic on-screen romance as Nicole Walker and Dr. Daniel Jonas. However, some fans may not know that the duo is also an item off-screen. The couple met while filming the soap opera and began dating after Zucker's divorce from fellow co-star Kyle Lowder (ex-Brady Black). Then, in 2021, after years of dating, the pair made it official when Chrisitan popped the question to his longtime love, and she, of course, said yes.
"I'm so blessed to begin another chapter with this wonderful woman who brings out the best in me as a person, parent, and partner," Christian said via Instagram. "Looking forward to the many soul-inspiring adventures ahead!" For her part, Zucker admitted that she was surprised by the proposal, which happened in Lake Tahoe. However, she was thrilled to become Christian's future wife.
Zucker and Christian are still planning their wedding. However, they've also been planning something else. The soon-to-be spouses are set to host a couples retreat that will explore the inner workings of a healthy relationship, and fans are welcome to buy tickets and join in.
Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian want to help couples connect
According to Soap Opera Digest, "Days of Our Lives" fan favorites Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian are working with The Soul Institute and looking to help other couples work on their relationships and happiness. The pair is set to host a couples retreat in May. The Sacred Relationships Couples Retreat promises to help couples explore conflict resolution, emotional intelligence, communication, sensual expression, and techniques to deal with stress and overwhelm.
Zucker and Christian are happy to help other couples find balance and happiness, but they may also want to look into helping exes successfully co-parent. The duo seems to have it down to a science when it comes to blending their families. Zucker and her ex-husband, Kyle Lowder, have admitted that they are great friends and spend time as a family with Christian and their daughter, Isabella. They celebrate big events together and also hang out and have family dinners.
It appears Zucker and Christian have found a great balance in their lives and may have some insight into helping others as well.