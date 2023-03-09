Days Of Our Lives' Arianne Zucker And Shawn Christian Plan Couples Retreat - And You Can Buy Tickets

"Days of Our Lives" viewers watched Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian have an epic on-screen romance as Nicole Walker and Dr. Daniel Jonas. However, some fans may not know that the duo is also an item off-screen. The couple met while filming the soap opera and began dating after Zucker's divorce from fellow co-star Kyle Lowder (ex-Brady Black). Then, in 2021, after years of dating, the pair made it official when Chrisitan popped the question to his longtime love, and she, of course, said yes.

"I'm so blessed to begin another chapter with this wonderful woman who brings out the best in me as a person, parent, and partner," Christian said via Instagram. "Looking forward to the many soul-inspiring adventures ahead!" For her part, Zucker admitted that she was surprised by the proposal, which happened in Lake Tahoe. However, she was thrilled to become Christian's future wife.

Zucker and Christian are still planning their wedding. However, they've also been planning something else. The soon-to-be spouses are set to host a couples retreat that will explore the inner workings of a healthy relationship, and fans are welcome to buy tickets and join in.