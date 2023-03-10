King Charles' Latest Title Shakeup Could Result In A Very Special Future Role For Prince Louis

When Prince Philip married Queen Elizabeth II, in 1947, he was bestowed the title of Duke of Edinburgh. Since his passing in April 2021, there's been no one to take it over. But there's now a new Duke of Edinburgh. King Charles III has bestowed the title upon his younger brother, Prince Edward, announcing the change on Edward's 59th birthday, per the BBC. Edward's wife, Sophie, is now the Duchess of Edinburgh — a title last held by Her Majesty before she became queen.

The bestowing of titles is a regular part of the monarch's job. In fact, one of the first things Charles did upon taking the throne was to name his son William and his wife, Catherine Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales. Elsewhere, Prince Edward, who has kept a relatively low profile in the royal family, was previously the Earl of Wessex, a title his son now has. One important thing to note when it comes to the Duke of Edinburgh is that it's a title Edward will hold only for his life.

Thus, that opens things up for considerable speculation as to who will be the next generation's Duke of Edinburgh, and one prime candidate is none other than four-year-old Prince Louis.